Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.54. 8,465,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 9,320,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $723.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 407,999 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,185 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $6,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

