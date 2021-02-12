CM Management LLC Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 114,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

