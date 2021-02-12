CM Management LLC Buys New Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,829. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

