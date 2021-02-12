CM Management LLC Buys New Stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

CM Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. ClearPoint Neuro makes up about 3.1% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

