CM Management LLC Buys Shares of 230,000 BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)

CM Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BCDA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.98. BioCardia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Equities analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

