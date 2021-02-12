CM Management LLC Buys Shares of 60,000 Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Atreca as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCEL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atreca by 723.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,847 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $133,766.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,763 shares of company stock valued at $850,073. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

