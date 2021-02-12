CM Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Talos Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.03. 7,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,222. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

