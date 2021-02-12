CM Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.57. 124,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

