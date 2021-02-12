CM Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Bristow Group makes up approximately 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 90.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 119,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 169.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 86,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $2,237,973.15. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTOL stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $35.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

