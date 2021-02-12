CNA Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

CNA stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.