CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $392.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCNE. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.