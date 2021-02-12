Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

