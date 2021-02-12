Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Cognex stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 54,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,155. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

