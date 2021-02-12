Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the January 14th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,330. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. CWM LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

