Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

COHU traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,964. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COHU. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

