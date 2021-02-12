CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0190 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

