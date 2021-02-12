Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,851 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $49,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,632 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

