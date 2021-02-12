Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.16. 363,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Several research firms have commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

