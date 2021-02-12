CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) PT Raised to $26.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CLGN opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

