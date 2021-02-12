Comerica Bank Acquires 1,265 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,471,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Snap-on by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 62,912 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $189.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,893 shares of company stock worth $12,876,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

