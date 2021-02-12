Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Simmons First National worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFNC. Raymond James increased their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

SFNC opened at $26.74 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

