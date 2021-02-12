Comerica Bank Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,517.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,788,197 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

