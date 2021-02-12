Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 83.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.