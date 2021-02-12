Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.39 ($6.34).

ETR CBK opened at €5.11 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.54 and its 200 day moving average is €4.93. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

