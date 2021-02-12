Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.143 per share on Friday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

