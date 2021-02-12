Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.47

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.47 and traded as high as $118.15. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 485,979 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.60 ($147.76).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €109.98 and a 200 day moving average of €100.59.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

