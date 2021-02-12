Comparing Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) & alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE)

alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get alpha-En alerts:

This table compares alpha-En and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alpha-En N/A N/A -$5.35 million N/A N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $55.36 million 7.31 -$31.67 million ($1.13) -28.27

alpha-En has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares alpha-En and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alpha-En N/A N/A N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment -59.26% -73.57% -18.44%

Volatility & Risk

alpha-En has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of alpha-En shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for alpha-En and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.41%. Given Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is more favorable than alpha-En.

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment beats alpha-En on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About alpha-En

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing lithium metal for use in lightweight and high energy density batteries; and battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc. and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008. alpha-En Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Yonkers, New York.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix. It distributes and exhibits VOD content directly to consumers through various digital platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD Crackle Plus networks; distributes its own and third-party owned content to consumers across various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network, Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series, through Screen Media, to consumers through license agreements in various media, such as theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable, pay television, VOD, mobile, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright or long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,000 television series and feature films. In addition, it produces long and short-form original content. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for alpha-En Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alpha-En and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.