Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the January 14th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMPGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,400.00.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

