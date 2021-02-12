Compound Price Tops $552.00 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 8% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $841.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $552.00 or 0.01166801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,609,240 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

