Computershare Limited (CPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$11.88.

In other Computershare news, insider Stuart Irving 48,629 shares of Computershare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

