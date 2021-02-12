Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.32. 5,227,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,984,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 906,116 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

