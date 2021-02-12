Comstock Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 50,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,881% compared to the average volume of 1,681 call options.

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.03 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

