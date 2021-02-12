Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.10. Conformis shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 210,487 shares changing hands.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 130.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

