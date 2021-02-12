Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 554.9% from the January 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CONXF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 36,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,990. Conic Metals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

About Conic Metals

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

