Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Raised by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

