Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.62.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $241.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

