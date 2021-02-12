Contrasting Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.42 $15.75 million $0.69 8.00 First Capital $38.98 million 4.61 $10.32 million N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 16.54% 6.80% 0.78% First Capital 25.17% 9.31% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than First Capital.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats First Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.