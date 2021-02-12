Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

