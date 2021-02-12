Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Stock Price Up 7%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 732,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,100,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

CVLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Conversion Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Conversion Labs in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $2,749,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

