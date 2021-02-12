Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.02

Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 1608886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

