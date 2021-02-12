Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Copart by 13.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 5.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

