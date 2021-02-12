Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.03

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 548000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy, municipal, and construction services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

