Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities started coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of OR stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 118,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

