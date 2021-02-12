Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Raised to $52.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

