CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha Sells 7,874 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $833,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $110.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

