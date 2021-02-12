COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $98.81 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COTI has traded up 87.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00080226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00091391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,720.61 or 1.00463039 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

