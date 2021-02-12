Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $7.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,944.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $8,045,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $2,762,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

