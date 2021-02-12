County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

ICBK opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $629,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.