Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 719,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

