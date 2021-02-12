COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Hits $1,014.86 on Exchanges

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $1,014.86 or 0.02116290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.60 million and $10.34 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00277662 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00104058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00077841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091566 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,796.24 or 1.03840328 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 66,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,732 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.